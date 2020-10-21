Halloween Drive Thru at Lambertville Theatre This Weekend

If you're looking for some safe, socially distanced, Halloween fun this year, Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville has a plan, according to Facebook, and it sounds like a blast.

As door to door trick or treating in Lambertville (and many other area towns) is being discouraged by local police this year for everyone's well being (thanks COVID-19...blah), the local theatre, along with the Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce, is transforming its parking lot into a unique Halloween drive-thru experience. It will be this Sunday (October 25th) from 10am to 1pm. Go on out and join the fun. All ages are welcome to attend.

As you drive through, you'll be able to see some of your favorite characters from Cinderella, Frozen, Shrek, Wizard of Oz, and many more. There will be special spots where you can get out of your car and take photos with them...from a safe distance...make sure your phone is charged. There will be Halloween displays set up too, for photo ops. Sounds like it'll be great for your Instagram. Lol.

Make sure you go in costume because there will be treats (and some tricks) along the route (no contact). It's only $10 per car. The theatre is asking that you buy your ticket in advance, so they know how many people to expect. Click here to reserve your spot.

For more information, you can call the theatre directly at (609) 397-3337 or go to the theatre's official website.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 Route 179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Happy Halloween.