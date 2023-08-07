The mystery is solved.

When the brand new Wawa at Quakerbridge and Flock Roads in Hamilton had its grand opening last week, may wondered whether the older, smaller location up the road would stay open.

Well, the answer is no. I'm not surprised. It couldn't compete with the new one.

Next time you're in the area, you'll see the Wawa has already been replaced by something new...Hamilton Deli & Grill.

You won't be able to try it out yet. The sign out front says, "Closed for Inventory, Will Re-Open Shortly."

It still looks like a convenience store. It still looks like you'll be able to play the NJ Lottery. I'm sure you'll be able to get coffee in the morning and I'm thinking it probably won't be as crowded as Wawa. People love Wawa in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The new Wawa at the corner of Quakerbridge Road and Flock Road is where the Shop Rite Liquors was. That moved across the street into a part of the old Risoldi's grocery store.

I stopped by the new Wawa to grab some iced coffee on Saturday morning and it was bustling. Many were grabbing breakfast to go (the bacon, egg and cheese on a croissant is my favorite Sizzli and the blueberry yogurt parfaits are really good too), getting their caffeine for the day or getting gas.

Up the road you'll have other options soon at Hamilton Deli & Grill.

There are plenty of convenience stores to go around.

