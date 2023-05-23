Imagine losing everything you own, everything that means the world to you in minutes. That's exactly what happened to a longtime Hamilton Township (Mercer County) family on Friday night (May 19th).

The Fisher family were the victims of a devastating fire and their neighbors have banned together to ask the community to help their beloved friends.

The fire was on McAdoo Avenue. Hamiltonian Karen Fisher, her son, Tyler, and his fiancée, Nikki and one of the family's cats made it out safely, thank goodness, but, there's nothing left. Clothes, furniture, keepsakes, everything, gone. Just awful. I can't even begin to imagine such a terrible loss.

Karen and her late husband, Albert, had raised all three of their sons in that house and their son, Tyler, and his fiancée were about to start their married life there. Now, they can't. Thankfully, they'll always have their memories.

The Fisher family needs help to get back on their feet.

Jacquelyn Ferraro, a neighbor of the Fishers, and other concerned neighbors have set up a Go Fund Me for the family's basic needs.

It reads, it part: "I am asking that we come together as a community to help carry some of their burden and donate, no matter now big or small, so they can replace some of the things that they lost. No amount of money can ever replace the memories, sentiments, or cherished pets that were destroyed...but, it can help take some of the crushing pressure off of them."

Please help the Fisher family if you're able. They've always been there for their neighbors, friends and community, now it's time to be there for them.

Click here to donate. Thank you.

The money will be made available to the family right away.

