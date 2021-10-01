I think we're all in need of a good Irish Festival. Good news, the Hamilton Irish Festival kicks off tonight!

Both days, the celebration takes place at Trenton AOH which is located at 2419 Kuser Road in Hamilton Square.

According to the Trenton AOH's website, the Irish Festival kicks off at 7pm and concludes at 11pm tonight (October 1st). Tomorrow night (October 2nd) the fun begins at 1pm and wraps up at 9pm.

Tonight there will be a fish fry, and a live band. There will be a kids area, vendors, and of course lots and lots of Irish food and drinks. Other activities include pumpkin decorating, and even a petting zoo. There will be Irish dancers and bands throughout both days.

The Trenton AOH encourages people to bring lawn chairs and blankets for some outdoor seating. For more info visit Trenton AOH's website or their Facebook page.

I grew up thinking I was about 30-40% Irish. Well, we bought those ancetry.com kits and it turns out, I am only a very small percent Irish.

My Dad always told me that his Mom was Irish, but I guess she was only a small amount because I think we are only like 10% or something.

It wouldn't be a huge deal except, I have a shamrock tattoo on my hip, that I got in honor of my Irish heritage.

Now, it's something I laugh about, but at least I am still a little bit Irish. If I wasn't Irish at all, I'd be pissed.

