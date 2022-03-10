It's official. The organizers of the Hamilton Township St. Patrick's Day Parade (Mercer County) have decided to postpone the upcoming St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was scheduled to take place this Saturday (March 12).

The parade, which is one of Mercer County's biggest events of the year, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19.

"The celebration at the Hibernian Club on March 12th will go on," parade officials say, however. You can read more about that event on their website.

The parade had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the good news is that we only have to wait an extra week to see Mercer Street and Nottingham Way filled once again with everything green...bands, floats, bagpipes, and much, much more.

The March 12 raindate means the parade will still step off at 12:30 pm at the Nottingham Firehouse.

