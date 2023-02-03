Hamilton, NJ Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is March 11th
Here's the date you've been waiting for, so set a reminder in your phone. The Hamilton Township (Mercer County) Saint Patrick's Day Parade will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, according to the parade's official website.
Everybody's a little Irish at the very festive Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton. It features lots of local bands, bagpipers, floats, community groups and more.
The opening ceremony will be held at 12:30pm at the Nottingham Firehouse on Mercer Street. The parade will kick off from the same location at 1pm sharp.
The reviewing stand will be sitting at Nottingham Way and Shady Lane.
This year's Grand Marshal is Michael "Mick" Conboy, owner of longtime Hamilton business, Longford Landscape.
Each year a local young woman is crowned Miss Saint Patrick and featured in the parade. For 2023, Miss Saint Patrick is Eva Kelly. Eva is a senior at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township.
Gracyn Nutt was the runner up, also a senior at Steinert High School.
Gil Lugossy will be honored with the Community Award for his lifelong service to the people of Mercer County. Lugossy is a former Mercer County Sheriff (5 terms), but that's not all. He served on the Hamilton School Board, volunteered for the Rusling Hose Fire Company, served as Commissioner for the Hamilton Fire District #3, was on the Mercer County Freeholder Board and spent 6 years on the New Jersey State Parole Board, according to The Trentonian.
Make sure you join the fun at the Hamilton Saint Patrick's Day Parade. There's always such a fun, happy vibe.
The parade route is Mercer Street to Nottingham Way. Don't worry, you'll find it...just follow the crowd.
Oh and don't forget to wear green.