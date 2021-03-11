The Hamilton Township Public School System has announced plans to honor their seniors in the Class of 2021, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Graduation for all three of the district's high schools, Steinert, Hamilton High School West, and Nottingham, will be held at Arm & Hammer Stadium in Trenton, home of the Trenton Thunder, on Friday, June 18th (rain date, Monday, June 21st). Last year, the ceremonies were held at the stadium as well. Pre-pandemic, the ceremonies were held at the Cure Insurance Arena, and indoor venue in Trenton. The stadium is a great option.

Unfortunately, because of current state guidelines and restrictions, a traditional prom, held inside, is not possible yet, so the school district has put plans in motion to hold a "Prom in the Park." Not all the details have been finalized, but, the article says the seniors can come dressed in their prom formalwear, if they'd like, or go more casual. What a great idea. It's better than no prom at all. My niece was in Steinert's Class of 2020, and had no prom at all. I felt so badly for her and her classmates. So many of the girls had their dresses already, including my niece. I hope all the seniors embrace this new idea, and make the best memories.

I remember last year when everyone felt so sorry for the Class of 2020, because they were missing out on so much, since schools closed in March, for the rest of the school year, but, the Class of 2021 isn't having it any easier, in fact, even a little harder....their entire senior hasn't been "normal."