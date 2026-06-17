Colonial Bowling & Entertainment in Lawrence Township has a special night planned with local Jeopardy! champ, Jamie Ding, and you're invited.

Jeopardy! Champ Jamie Ding to appear at a bar trivia night in Lawrence

It's a bar trivia night with Jamie. Save the date. It's happening on Friday, June 19th from 5 PM - 8 PM at the bowling alley on Brunswick Avenue. Watching him easily beat so many competitors on Jeopardy! recently, he's definitely someone you'd want on your team. Bring your friends for a fun night.

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Colonial Bowling & Entertainment posted about the event on Instagram. Check it out below.

It's a free event on June 19th at Colonial Bowling & Entertainment

The post reads, "Bar Trivia Night with Special Guest Jamie Ding. Join us Friday, June 19th, from 5 PM - * PM at Colonial Bowling & Entertainment for a FREE night of bar trivia featuring special guest and Jeopardy! Champion Jamie Ding!"

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You'll be able to meet Jamie. There will be a meet & greet. Bar trivia will begin at 6 PM. Food and drinks will be available to purchase, and of course, you can stay around afterwards to bowl and play in the arcade.

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Ding went on a 31-game winning streak on the popular game show, Jeopardy!, which ended in April 2026. He qualified for the Tournament of Champions, he's 5th in all time regular season winnings

Colonial Bowling & Entertainment is located at 2420 Brunswick Avenue in Lawrence Township, NJ.