You may have heard of the super-trendy coffee stand, 7 Brew. It's all over TikTok. It's very popular with teenagers, 20 and 30-somethings, and coffee lovers of all ages.

Plans have been proposed for a 7 Brew coffee shop in Langhorne

There isn't a location in the area right now, but plans are in the works for its first Bucks County location to be built in Langhorne. Yippee. My daughter and her friends are so excited. Right now, we swing by the new Egg Harbor location in New Jersey when we go down the shore.

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7 Brew's menu has over 20,000 beverage combinations

If you're not familiar with 7 Brew, it's a drive-thru only coffee shop with a menu that boasts over 20,000 combinations of drinks. Yes, I said over 20,000. Crazy, right? The drinks are in 7 different categories: coffees, 7 Energy drinks, 7 Fizz Sodas, Teas, Lemonades, Smoothies, and Shakes.

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Levittown Now is reporting that 7 Brew has gotten its first approval from the Middletown Township Planning Commission. It voted at the beginning of June "to recommend approval of the preliminary and final land development plans for Arkansas-based 7 Brew." The next step is the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors. Fingers crossed.

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7 Brew wants to build a new shop in the Langhorne Square Shopping Center

If approved, it will be in the Langhorne Square Shopping Center on East Lincoln Highway. It's small but mighty. The 510-square-foot shop, with two drive-thru lanes, would be constructed in the northern corner of the shopping center. It needs room for the drive-thru lanes. It's very popular right now, so there's usually a long line, but they're really good at keeping it moving fast. It would be open 7 days a week from 5:30 AM - 10 PM Sunday - Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday, it would close at 11 PM.

According to 7 Brew's website, it's the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It's gone from 38 stands in January 2023 to over 700 in 38 states now. It's been rated #1 in overall customer rating, out of 1500 restaurants across the country.

Check out the 7 Brew website by clicking here. I'll keep you posted. It would be a very popular spot in Langhorne.