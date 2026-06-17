Major changes are on deck for the Chick-fil-A in Langhorne, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. Unfortunately, the upcoming changes mean the popular spot next to Sesame Place and near Oxford Valley Mall will be closing soon and staying closed for the entire summer. Yikes.

Chick-fil-A Langhorne will close this summer for a complete remodel

The OG restaurant will be undergoing a total remodel. The news was posted on Facebook recently. Check it out below.

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Its last day open before the remodel begins will be June 24

The post reads, "We have exciting news to share! On Wednesday, June 24th at 2:00PM, our restaurant will close for a complete remodel! We'll still be here serving breakfast and lunch that day, so be sure to stop by and see us before we close at the conclusion of lunch service."

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The kitchen will be bigger and another drive thru lane added

It sounds like they are starting from scratch. The post also says the remodel is more than just an update. They will be rebuilding the restaurant. Wow. Although, don't expect it to look much different than the others in the area. The kitchen is being expanded, and there will be an additional drive-thru lane to lessen your wait times for those famous nuggets. The dining room will still have 88 seats.

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The Chick-fil-A in Langhorne is located at 2424 Lincoln Highway. During the few months it's closed, they encourage you to visit their sister Chick-fil-A close by at 1440 E Lincoln Highway, in the Lowe’s parking lot. There's a kid's play area and outdoor, patio seating at that location.

I can't wait to see the new Chick-fil-A. I'll let you know when the grand reopening will be. It's expected to be open again in the fall.