Hamilton Township’s Great Dine Out Kicks Off May 17th

Hey foodies, save your appetites. Hamilton Township's Great Dine Out is kicking off May 17th, according to the Mercer Eats Facebook page

There are so many great restaurants in Hamilton, and the Great Dine Out is the perfect time to try them. From Monday, May 17th through May 24th, dine out and support your favorite places or try a few that you haven't been to yet. I'm sure you'll find more favorite spots. No matter what kind of food you enjoy, Hamilton Township has it.

To celebrate all of Hamilton's top notch eateries, you're being invited to dine the way you are more comfortable...dine in, outdoor dining, take out, or get delivery during that week, and do good for these great places. Treat yourself and help these local restaurants, that have suffered greatly during this ongoing pandemic with all of the state's restrictions in place. As of now, restaurants are only at 50% capacity for indoor dining.

All of the participating restaurants will be highlighting their signature and most popular dishes to share with patrons old and new.

Here are just a few of the restaurants you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert:

Afghan Kaboob and Gril - 888 Route 33

All Star Bagel - 1201 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road

Blend Bar & Bistro - 911 Route 33

Briarwood Deli - 2452 Kuser Road

Brookwood Café - 3133 Quakerbridge Road

Brother's Pizza on Route 33 - 871 Route 33

Caesar's Bagels & Deli - 110 Flock Road

Delorenzo's Pizza - 147 Sloan Avenue

Halo Pub - 4617 Nottingham Way

KK Sweets - 3257 Quakerbridge Road

There are soooo many more, click here to see a complete list.

It's the Hamilton Township Great Dine Out May 17th - 24th. Don't miss it.