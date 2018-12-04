Hanukkah Finally has it’s Own Beer!

It's made by a brewing company from Clifton Park New York called Shmaltz Brewing and they offer many different kinds of beer to celebrate this holiday. A cool fact is that the line of beers have names and ingredients that play on the owner's family heritage. Jeremy Cowan’s line of craft beers have names like Genesis, Funky Jewbelation, Hop Manna, MessiahandShe’Brew and of course the Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass the Beer. That is the winter seasonal beer that is perfect for the Hanukkah holiday.

I'm more of a wine girl, but this Hanukkah beer is one I can get on board with since it's brewed with chocolate and has 8% alcohol. Plus I think it'll be a big hit with my brother in law because he loves craft beer.

(The Manual)