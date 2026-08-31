The big story on Action News and in all of Philadelphia tonight is that a legend is retiring today.

Monday is Cecily Tynan’s Final Broadcast

After more than three decades at Philadelphia’s 6abc, the station’s Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan will step away tonight.

Yes, you can watch her final broadcast live on TV (we’ve got that info posted for you below). It's sure to be the thing that all of the Delaware Valley is buzzing about later today.

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Cecily, who has been a household name in Philly and its suburbs for years, has “guided viewers through Hurricane Sandy, the Blizzard of 1996, devastating tornadoes, record-breaking heat waves, and historic floods,” and more.

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Just over a month ago, Cecily announced her plans to retire from the station. The news was shared during the station’s 6 pm broadcast on July 23.

During that announcement, Cecily said the timing was right to spend more time with her family and traveling.

So that brings us to today…

Cecily Tynan’s Final Broadcast is Monday Night (August 31)

In recent years, Cecily has anchored the station’s weather coverage at 5 pm, 6 pm and 11 pm.

Cecily anchored her final 11 pm broadcast on Friday night.

So that means her final broadcast on 6abc is slated for this evening, and it’ll happen during tonight’s 6 pm newscast on 6abc Action News.

You can view that on cable at 6abc and you can stream 6abc on Disney+ as well. The show will air from 6-6:30 pm tonight. It's safe to say that we certainly expect a lot of tributes and celebrations for Cecily during tonight's show.

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The station is soliciting well wishes from viewers that may be used during this evening’s show as well. You can click here to submit yours on the 6abc website.

In the meantime, it's the end of an era in Philly TV!