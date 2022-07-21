Happy Hour at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake in Mercer County Park (West Windsor) has been canceled for tonight (Thursday, June 21st).

The heat is to blame. There's a heat advisory in effect until Sunday evening with today's "feel like" temperature lingering around 105. Yikes.

Don't worry, it will be back next week for Thirsty Thursday. Happy Hours at The Boathouse at Mercer Lake will run through Thursday, September 1st from 5pm - 8:30pm.

Tell your friends and make plans to go. It's a great way to get those summer vibes.

The setting is beautiful...the boathouse overlooks Mercer Lake. You may just catch a breathtaking sunset while you're there hanging out with friends.

There are special food and drink prices and live music.

You can take a ride on a pontoon boat for only $4. Kids are $3. You'll have to leave your drink on land though. Of course, the pontoon boat rides are weather permitting.

There are other boat rentals available today. Check it out below.

Remember for next week and the rest of the Happy Hours, the food and drinks are CASH ONLY. Set a reminder in your phone to stop for cash before you go.

Another thing to remember is these Happy Hours tend to be crowded. Seating in the boathouse and on the surrounding grounds can't be reserved...first come, first seated.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located at 334 South Post Road in Mercer County Park, West Windsor.

