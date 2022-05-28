Sink your teeth into this! National Burger Day is Saturday, May 28!

To celebrate this day dedicated to one of America's favorite fast foods, there will be a bunch of juicy, beefy deals and freebies to take advantage of from a number of different burger chains.

Maybe you'll be too busy eating your own burgers from the grill this Memorial Day weekend, but if you want to grab a casual quick one, you could take advantage of these deals!

Arby's

They have the meats, and you can get them for 50% off if you order any sandwich when you join the Arby's loyalty program. They have a new Way Steakhouse burger that I've heard is pretty decent

Burger King

"Burger" is the name, so they'd be silly not to offer a deal on National Burger Day. You can get a free hamburger with any $1 purchase. Catch is, you have be a Royal Perks member.

Fatburger

Starting at 3 pm, if you're one of the first 500 customers to claim a free Fatburger NFT, you will get one free Original Burger coupon that you can redeem in June. Unfortunately there's only one location in Cherry Hill!

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is doing a BOGO free Classic Burger deal! Gotta download the app to cash in.

There's quite a few in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, but only one in New Jersey so far, located in Voorhees.

Wendy's

Now through June 5, you can get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase when you order through the app.

White Castle

This is a Memorial Day promotion, but it falls on National Burger Day, so whatever! :D Now through May 30, save $5 on the 1921 Slider Share-A-Meal this Memorial Day Weekend.

