Harry Styles Concert At Wells Fargo Center Requires Proof of Vaccination

We've seen on the news and social media that many big venues across the country are requiring proof of vaccination to attend events.

It has even been mentioned that some celebrities are requesting fans to show proof of vaccinations. One of those celebrities is coming to the Wells Fargo Center.

We received an email from Wells Fargo Center where it was stated that the Harry Styles concert will have a list of "Entry Requirements."

The good thing is that if you have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccination you can still attend the Harry Styles concert BUT you must show proof of a negative test.

If you have received the COVID-19 vaccination you may show proof of the vaccination and you are good to go.

According to the email from Wells Fargo Center, if you are not vaccinated you must show a negative test result that was given to you 48 hours prior to the Harry Styles concerts.



For children under 12 that still can not get the COVID-19 vaccination, the child must also show proof of negative test results that were given 48 hours before the event.

If you have taken the COVID-19 vaccine and you want to show that as proof to enter, you must know that the final vaccine must be taken 14 days before the event date.

Another thing that you should be aware of is that all employees and guests attending the Harry Styles concert must wear a mask at all times unless you are actively drinking or eating.

Don't be surprised if any of the rules happen to change because the Wells Fargo Center stated on its website that "Entry requirements and venue protocols are subject to change."