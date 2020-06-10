Harry Styles Reschedules Love On Tour

Many concert-goers all over the world were heartbroken as soon as so many artists started to cancel their tour dates due to the coronavirus. One of the new artists that has said they are planning on rescheduling their tour is Harry Styles. The 'Adore You' singer took to Instagram to let all of his fans know that he will not be touring this year but will be rescheduling it to 2021.

On the Instagram post, Harry Styles said, "This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer."

Styles will still have a show date in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. It has been rescheduled to September 17, 2021. No dates for New Jersey but Harry Styles will be having 5 different shows in New York City.

Part of the caption that was posted by the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer also mentioned that he is taking this year to learn and help on the fight for justice everywhere. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights" said Harry Styles in an IG post.

The last time Harry Styles performed while on tour was back in 2018 and that was to end his tour in Inglewood, California. We are sure that many fans are ready to see him hit the stage again.