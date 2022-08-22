It's finally here! After months of waiting, Harry Styles' extended residency at Madison Square Garden is underway. He'll be performing on one of the biggest stages in the entire world for a total of 15 nights. All of which are basically sold out!

Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" opened in New York's Madison Square Garden on August 20. The shows will run through September 21.

The reviews for the "Love on Tour" have been incredible overseas, and these mark the first show in North America. Word on the street is it is an INCREDIBLE Show. Here's a review from The New York Post.

In fact, they wrote that "on Saturday night —and for 14 more nights to come — MSG all belonged to Harry."

We've seen him before, and you can trust us: he is the absolute best of the best.

But seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead, so consider yourself warned.

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the stadium. We've got that here.

What Time Does the Harry Styles Concert at Madison Square Garden Start?

Doors to the arena open at 7:00 pm, according to venue officials. The show starts at 8 pm.

The opening act in New York City is Blood Orange. Blood Orange is expected to take the stage shortly after 8 pm.

We think that Harry Styles will take the stage around 9:05 pm.

However, this is JUST an estimate and we advise that you’re in your seats earlier than that. Stadium shows can be tricky and crowded. Don’t be rushing to your seat. Plus, different production issues can affect a start time of a concert.

What Will Harry Style's New York Setlist Be at Madison Square Garden?

Photo by Chris Appano on Unsplash

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think Harry's setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

It's a New York City show, it's possible that a few surprises may be in store. We asked our sources and they were TIGHT-LIPPED about those rumors of any surprise guests at random shows.

Harry Styles New York City Setlist 2022

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Daylight

Keep Driving

Matilda

Little Freak

Satellite

Happy Birthday To You

Harry Styles Performs On NBC's "Today"

Cinema

Music For a Susie Restaurant

Treat People with Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction Cover)

Late Night Talking

Watermelon Sugar

Love Of My Life

Harry Styles "Harryween" Fancy Dress Party

ENCORE

Sign of the Times

As It Was

Kiwi

If you're going to on of the shows, have the BEST time ever!