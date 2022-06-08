UPDATE: Justin Bieber just revealed he's battling paralysis.

He shared the news on Instagram just after 3 pm ET. Will this affect the tour? We have the latest information on his tour posted HERE.

ORIGINAL STORY (PUBLISHED ON JUNE 8) BELOW

ustin Bieber has been forced to postpone a few of his upcoming concert dates, so we're wondering: what's next for the pop superstar?

Since the Philly show is approaching in just over a week (on June 16), we're a little worried.

In fact, a bunch of our friends are seeing Justin at Madison Square Garden in New York City in less than a week.

We're hopeful that Bieber won't be forced to cancel any more shows. But who knows, right?

So we break down all of the latest info here:

Why Did Justin Bieber Cancel Concerts in Toronto and Washington, D.C.?

Justin Bieber performing at the grammys Rich Fury, Getty Images loading...

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel his Tuesday and Wednesday evening concerts in Toronto (they were scheduled for June 7 and June 8 in the Scotiabank Arena). Justin was slated to travel to Washington, D.C. for a concert at the Capital One Arena on Friday night. That show has also been canceled, Billboard.com reports.

So Justin is resting from whatever (non-COVID-related illness) he is facing.

Bieber shared the news on his Instagram story just hours before the show saying that despite doing everything he can to get better, his "sickness is getting worse."

"To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better," he wrote on the story where he said he was forced to postpone a few shows.

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His New York City Concerts at Madison Square Garden?

Justin Bieber Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images loading...

Justin Bieber is scheduled to hit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14.

As of today, no announcements have been made about those shows. So we're hopeful they'll still happen.

The exact nature of Bieber's illness though could force him to postpone those shows.

The Capital One Arena (in Washington, D.C.) says it's a "non-COVID-related illness." The affected dates will be rescheduled soon, they say.

So naturally... that leads us to the question...

Is Justin Bieber's Philadelphia Concert Canceled? Is Justin Bieber's New York City Concert Canceled?

Justin Bieber In Concert - 2016 Purpose World Tour - Los Angeles, CA Getty Images loading...

Neither Justin Bieber's concerts at Madison Square Garden nor Justin Bieber's show at the Wells Fargo Center have not been canceled yet.

So, as of Wednesday afternoon (June 8) there is NO need to panic.

We're assuming that Justin will have the time to rest and he'll rejoin the tour by Monday in New York before continuing on to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

After all, we've been waiting (and waiting) for Justin Bieber to finally come to Philly to headline a show, right? We got to see him at Made in America last summer, but it's been forever since he's done a non-festival show in Philly (thanks to pandemic shutdowns, of course).

We're wishing you a speedy recovery, Justin. We WANNA SEE YOU!

