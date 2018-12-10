Ariana Grande just added new dates to her Sweetener tour and several of them are in our area.

Ariana has added a second Brooklyn show at the Barclay Center. She's already scheduled to play there on June 14 and she will now also play there on June 15.

She has also added a second date at Madison Square Garden. She will now play June 18 and 19 in NYC.

And lastly, Ari will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on June 24. Her first show in Philly is happening on March 26. (You can enter to win tickets to the March show here).

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale to the public on Friday morning, but there are plenty of presales available before then. Click here for more info.

