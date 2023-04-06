Is This Stunning Mansion The Most Haunted Hotel In New Jersey?

We all have heard stories of haunted places in New Jersey that stretch from Cape May to the northernmost point of the state. Hauntings are not unusual in New Jersey. But do you think you have the nerve to stay at the most haunted hotel in the whole state?

There are so many stories about ghosts, goblins, and spirits that have haunted New Jersey places for centuries. And there have been so many books documenting those bone-chilling stories.

Many of us here in the Garden State find the stories intriguing and we want to find out more. Other Garden State residents plug their ears and don't want to hear another thing.

The folks that land in that first category might be interested to know where the most haunted hotel in New Jersey is. And if you frequent the lovely, quaint, and quiet town of Cape May, its location will not surprise you one bit.

The travel experts at Love Exploring must have done some hair-raising research a couple of years back to come up with the most haunted hotel in each state, and they have made their choice of the place that gets the honor for New Jersey.

As some stories go, if you've ever come across Ester Mercur (Allen) laughing or maybe smelled the strong scent of perfume in the hallways, then you must have been visiting the Southern Mansion in Cape May.

We're sure Ester is nice enough, but there is one problem with running into her. She died 77 years ago. Her ghostly presence is still being reported there to this day.

There are so many stories of Cape May ghosts, and this one doesn't seem to be nearly as frightening as many others. As a matter of fact, some consider her a very happy ghost, but it did catapult this beautiful mansion to the top of this list as the most haunted hotel in New Jersey.

Having said this, this place is absolutely stunning in every way imaginable, and we're pretty sure just about every building in Cape May has some of these stories associated with it.

For me, I would absolutely love to stay at this place, and frankly, the sound of laughter and the smell of perfume, if any of the stories are true, seems pretty nice, and a small price to pay for all the amazing charm and amenities the Southern Mansion has to offer.

As a matter of fact. if I did come across a happy ghost, I wouldn't consider that a price at all. I'd consider it an honor.

