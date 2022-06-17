Spicy, hot chicken is sweeping the country in saucy deliciousness!

According to FastCasual, Dave's Hot Chicken, an L.A.- based hot chicken chain is in the midst of a MAJOR country-wide expansion, and they're planning on expanding in Central NJ!

While "hot chicken" dishes may not have been originated in New Jersey, we're going to get a healthy dose of it anyway! They're planning on opening NINE locations in Central NJ!...... NINE!!

Noraiz Khan and Kashif Khan will be overseeing the expansion. They made this statement in a press release:

"The simplicity of the brand's operations, along with the passionate and experienced leadership team, booming fan following and delicious food was extremely attractive and made the choice to invest a no brainer. Our team is eager to grow Dave's Hot Chicken in Central New Jersey."

What's on the Dave's Hot Chicken menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and Mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake.

You can even pick your level of spiciness in case you're not fond of oral infernos:

Where will the locations be?

No answer here yet. The team is currently on the lookout for potential locations. They're looking for "2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity." If any real estate developers who are interested, they can contact Jay Miller at (484) 567-3346.

If you've ever watched popular food shows, I'm betting you've been jealous on some of the food and restaurants that have been featured in Los Angeles. I know I have! So I'm pretty excited about this one for cheat meal days! What about you?

