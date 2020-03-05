Here is What Jersey Residents Think The State Has The Best Of

The online news source, Patch, put out a call for New Jerseyans to give some feedback on what is the best in the Garden State according to its residents. By putting a question out on social media earlier this week they sought to pull ideas and Jersey terminology from those who know it best. For anyone that wants to hold a conversation with a New Jerseyan about all things Jersey, the list that was created is a good place to start.

Filling in the blank to the question, “New Jersey has the best…?” Some of the most popular responses included bagels, the boardwalk, pizza, public education system, people, breakfast sandwiches, reasons to move out, corrupt politicians, drivers and potholes.

Some answers are obvious in a good way and of course others in a not so good way. But some funny responses are criminals, sloppy joes and attitude.

The best part of the best of list is that Jersey has plenty of all those attributes. The good, the bad and the ugly – but loved none the less.