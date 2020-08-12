Here is Where You Can Get $2 Cocktails in Philly

There is no doubt that you can find me anywhere that has free or cheap drinks. That's why I am about to put you on game to a new restaurant that I found that serves cocktails that are only 2 dollars. Look no further because I just found the perfect spot for all of your future happy hours this summer.

Gabi on North Broad is offering this deal all summer long. If you never heard of this place, Gabi is a french restaurant located in the heart of Philadelphia. According to Philly Voice, you can choose from a blood orange margarita, a cucumber basil gimlet and watermelon lemonade with vodka - all of which are only 2 bucks!

Cafe Gabi also offers $5 beers that you can choose from. According to Philly Voice, because Pennsylvania law states that restaurants must serve food alongside alcoholic beverages, there is a menu full of light snacks. Because its a french restaurant some of the french dishes you can try are escargot, a cheese platter, duck leg confit, ratatouille and roasted chicken with lemon and olives.

The catch is, this deal is only available Tuesday through Friday from 3.pm to 5pm. So yo and your co workers can dip out of work a little early to start on an early happy hour. The restaurant is located at 339 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

