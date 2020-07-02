Here is Where You Can Get Taylor Ham and French Toast Ice Cream

Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? Who cares when the item in question is a flavor of ice cream!

It seems like a mistake, but at Windy Brow Farms in Fredon and Newtown, it has been the most popular flavor for the past two years, and it is back for the season.

“We’ll have it probably through September, or until I get sick of making it,‘' said Jake Hunt jokingly. Hunt is one of the managing partners of Windy Brow Farms.

The flavor was introduced with real Taylor ham, french toast and maple syrup and it was part of the "Only in Jersey" ice cream collection. Last year, Windy Brow Farms skipped the french toast but is it back this year.

“We went back to the original recipe,‘' said Hunt. “We put actual pieces of French toast that we make out of cinnamon rolls, then caramelize that up, soak it in maple syrup, then mix that into the maple ice cream (with) the caramelized Taylor ham.‘'

The walkup ice cream window is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. The farm store, which sells pints and quarts, is open from Thursdays through Mondays.

In 2018, Hunt also offered a tomato pie flavor. It was made with oregano, black pepper, red pepper flakes, cumin, Italian seasoning, tomato jam, ricotta cream and basil oil.

They also offer other flavors such as Madagascar vanilla, dark chocolate, salty caramel, mint chip and black raspberry truffle and four vegan flavors: coconut blueberry lime, cookies and cream, and mocha fudge.

According to Nj.com, all proceeds from the Sprinkle and Cake Flavor will go towards various Pride organizations.