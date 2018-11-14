Philly’s Thanksgiving Parade: Road Closures, Parking, TV Info & More

The 99th annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off a week from tomorrow.

Planning on going or just watching on TV? Here are some things you may want to know including some special guest and newly featured floats for the 99th year of the parade.

|Time and Location|

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

8:30 a.m to 12 p.m

Will commence at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard

Will conclude at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

|The Guest List|

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Mickey and Minnie, and the Grinch are some of our regulars that will be attending the parade.

Some new friends are joining in on the Thanksgiving Day fun In Philadelphia this year including:

Gritty - Our favorite new Flyers Mascot

The Eagles Cheerleaders

The Cast of "Anastasia"

Nia Franklin - Miss America 2019

The Cast of "Rodgers & Hammerstien's Cinderlla"

Check out the full list here.

|Floats|

Some new notable floats include "Pirate's life" and "Rollin on the riverboat"

Other featured balloons are Dr. Seuess' Thing 1 and Thing 2, Daniel Tiger, and Waldo.

|Coverage|

6ABC will cover the parade.

During their broadcast, they will have chances to win prizes. Just look for keywords and text in to win prizes such as Free Dunkin' coffee for a year or a trip to Florida with a stay at Hawks Cay Resort. Here are all the details.

|Parking and Closures|

Here are some closures that will affect parking and traffic on Thanksgiving Day:

17th street, from Vine Street to Race Street

Market Street, From 19th to 21st, will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m

Eastbound lanes of Vine Street, From 15th street to 17th street

JFK Boulevard from 19th street tot 30th street (both sides)

Arch Street, between 19th street and 22nd Street

20th street, from Market Street to Parkway

Metered parking is free on Thanksgiving... but good luck getting a spot.

Whether you are watching from your TV or heading down to Center City for the parade, Here is everything you need to be prepared for an awesome 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade.