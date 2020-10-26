Winter On Broad Is Coming To South Philly

Oh Christmas, how I've missed you. I love this time of year. Yes, I am skipping Halloween and Thanksgiving and going straight to Christmas. The Wells Fargo Center recently shared on Instagram that Winter on Broad Street: A Holiday Light Spectacular! is happening this holiday season from November 27 to January 3rd.

According to the Winter on Broad Street website, the Winter on Broad Street: A Holiday Light Spectacular! will have tons of Christmas vibes that will get you some good holiday season IG pictures. No, but really, you will really get into the holiday spirit from what it is shown on WinterOnBroad.com.



Some of the things to expect to see at Winter On Broad according to their website is:

A 25-foot reindeer

A 20-foot ornament

Twin, dazzling diamond sculptures

An enchanted forest of over 45 illuminated trees

An ‘Under the Tree’ pop up of lifesize lit toys

Glowing tunnels and winding icicle paths

Santa has made it known that he will not be stopping by many locations this year to take pictures with kids and families but as for Gritty the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, he is on a different agenda. We all know Gritty has a carefree spirit so he will become Gritty-Claus for the Winter On Broad event. He will be there to interact and take pictures with families. It was made clear on the Winter On Broad website that the photos with Gritty-Claus are limited.

Other kid activities that will happen at Winter on Broad include Gritty's guessing game, Letters to Santa, and ornament decorating.

As for location, the exact area has not been released yet but it was mentioned on the Winter on Broad website that it is "steps away from the Wells Fargo Center." It was also stated that a "map of the entire Winter on Broad Street landscape" will be released soon.

Tickets for Winter on Broad go on sale on Tuesday, October 27th. Tickets are $32.50 for adults and $27.50 for children under 13.