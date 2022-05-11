Which deliciously fluffy, buttery, syrupy breakfast bread do you prefer? Pancakes, waffles or... french toast? If you're in the mood for brunch, I feel like the classic way to go is french toast, even though I'm more of a pancake gal myself. But still, even I concede that it's hard to resist the sweet, bready, eggy fluffiness of French toast when it's done the right way.

And it would be impossible to resist if it's from this restaurant in Cape May!

Eat This, Not That, a reliable go-to source for all of the latest foodie news, put together a list of The Best French Toast in Each State, and out of all of the french toast destinations in New Jersey, George's Place in Cape May took the top spot!

If you'll be in Cape May this spring/summer, definitely put this spot on your itinerary, because look how amazing it looks.

But today, we're here for this famed french toast. This is their Limoncello French Toast, which is two slices of sourdough french toast, topped with limoncello greek yogurt and fresh blueberries. YUM. Try not to lick your screen!

Their Cape May location is 315 Ocean Street. They're open for breakfasting and lunch Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8am-4pm, and for dinner, nightly from 4pm-8pm. The rest of their menu looks amazing too! They also have aa delicious looking Banana French Toast I've got my eyes on their crab cake benedict!

Have you ever been to this place? What's your verdict? Let us know!

Iconic Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shops Everyone has their favorite Jersey Shore ice cream shop that they just HAVE to stop at before hitting the beach. Here's a list of just some of the most popular shops along the Jersey Shore.