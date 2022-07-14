Hey Burlington County! Build A Scarecrow To Win Some Cash

If you’re from Burlington County, you’re going to want to start getting all of your recyclables together.

The Burlington County Farm Fair is putting a contest together that is not only fun for the whole family but will help you put those recyclable items into a second life.

The Farm Fair is hosting a ‘Build A Recycled Scarecrow Contest” and it’s such a great way to get your kids involved in a fun event that the entire family can have fun doing together.

They’re putting this contest together in celebration of Burlington County Farm Fair’s 75th Anniversary and the contest is starting up soon.

If you’re looking to sign up for the event, you can fill out this entry form, but you have to get started because they need to be made by Monday, July 18! There’re some rules that you have to follow when whipping up your recycled scarecrows.

The first rule is that the scarecrow can either be an individual project or a group project with friends and family.

According to the website, the scarecrow must be 4 to 6 feet tall, which is pretty much lifesized. Your scarecrow must also be constructed from recyclable or persuaded items and materials.

They list a few items that you can use to assemble the actual scarecrow-like tape, wire, string, etc. The last two rules of the contest are that the scarecrow must be free-standing, propped up, or hanging for display during the entire 5 days that it'll be showcased at the Farm Fair, and also it must have the name of your group visible so the judges can see who’s is who’s.

This is such a cute contest to get the whole family involved and you can even win a cash prize! The 1st place winner for the age group of 4 - 10 will get $25 and the 11+ age group will go home with $100!

This $1.1M Home Built in 1908 Just Went On The Market in Ewing NJ This spacious house is over a century year old, but inside you'll find the modern touches you're looking for!