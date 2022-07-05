Hey Ocean County Camp McDonald’s is Open! Don’t Miss Out

So it's summer and the kids are off and now and then you may be looking for something fun to do for lunch or dinner, well we have the answer possibly.

Camp McDonald's is open and it was a total surprise to me. So now you are asking what the heck is Camp McDonald's? It's a month-long event on the McDonald's app that features food deals, menu hacks, drops, artists, and more. It's a fun way to treat the kids, and yourself and score some cool goodies.

For example earlier today the special drop was a limited edition "Grimace Float", it went fast (while supplies last), and before I could get over and grab one they were sold out. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a tasty treat, buy an Apple Pie McFlurry and get another free apple pie. There are different features each day all month long.

Another cool part of Camp McDonald's is the "artist shows" where you could win tickets for select online performances. Artists like Blackbear, Omar Apollo, BiBi, and Kid Cudi. Each week there is one of the artists featured, a pretty cool idea with virtual shows.

Remember to download the app because you do mobile purchases. Check it out and you can see the whole list of special events on the app. I missed out today on Grimace, but I won't next time lol

Have fun and score some cool merch and food this summer with your kids at Camp McDonald's.

