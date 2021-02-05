HGTV Features NJ Couple Searching for a Jersey Shore Home

My favorite Jersey Shore town is being featured on one of my favorite shows on one of my favorite channels, according to OCNJ Daily.

Ocean City, New Jersey, is the backdrop for a new episode of HGTV's popular show, Beachfront Bargain Hunt. I love this show so much because it makes owning a home at the beach seem like something I could actually do.

Episode 3 of season 28 stars a local family from Medford Lakes, New Jersey. Cody and Ceiara Panetta, plus their three children, set out to find a vacation home, on a budget, with the help of real estate agent, Brian Logue. Ceiara grew up vacationing in Ocean City, and when she met her husband, Cody, they began going there, and now they thought it would be a perfect place for their family to own a house. I agree. I've been vacationing in Ocean City for many years, and absolutely love everything about it...the beaches, boardwalk, restaurants, shopping, and fun. I, too, hope to own a place there with my family one day. Hey, HGTV, I'd love to be on the show. Lol.

If you've never seen the show, the family searching for a home are given a few choices, under budget, slightly over budget, and usually one that's right on track. They tour the houses, and, at the end of the show, choose the house that suits their family the best. The Panettas toured two condos and a cottage in town.

Which house did they pick? There's a little catch. If you want to see which house they decided on, the article says you have to "sign up for a 7-day free trial on the new HGTV streaming platform as part of Discovery +, then, search for Beachfront Bargain Hunt, season 28, episode 3." It should be on regular tv sometime in the future.

I can't wait to see it. I've wanted to check out Discovery + for all the Chip & Joanna/Fixer Up stuff anyway, so now may be the time to do it.