I caught word of a "secret beach" that not too many people are aware of...until now.

I know I'm going to catch a lot of heat for this, but it's just too cool not to share.

There's a neighborhood located in the northwestern-most portion of Long Beach Township on LBI.

There's a stretch of sand on Long Beach Island that very few are aware of that is tucked right behind Barnegat Lighthouse.

The 400 homes on the lagoons were developed in the mid-1950s.

This town is surrounded on three sides by water.

Almost all of the homes are on the water or have water access.

The neighborhood has a network of canals leading from Barnegat Bay and is popular with boaters.

While some residents are year-round inhabitants, the majority of homes are only occupied during the summer season.

The neighborhood contains mostly residences and is known as a quiet, secluded, and exclusive area.

Have you heard of High Bar Harbor?

Here's how you get to this secret beach.

Take Long Beach Boulevard north into Barnegat Light and turn left on 20th St., also known as Auburn Road.

Go a third of a mile, then bear right at the Y-shaped intersection onto Sunset Boulevard.

Take it to the end. You'll see a footpath to the beach. Yup, a footpath! How cool is that?

With all of us being cooped up for so long, a nice adventure could be fun.

Just don't tell anyone who tipped you off.

