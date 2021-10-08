High School Students Can Win Free Tuition to Rider University

If you're a high school student looking to attend Rider University, you could win a full scholarship by entering a competition.

According to a Press Release, The 2022 Norm Brodsky Business Concept Competition is now accepting applications. Students interested can now submit a business idea, which will be a 400 word description.

All submissions will then be looked over by the Norm Brodsky Business School administrators. They will then select certain business proposals and those students will then present their ideas in front of a panel of judges.

Students must apply to Rider by November 15th in order to be considered for the competition. Submissions must be in by November 7th 2021 and the students will present in front of judges on January 29th 2022.

The winning student of the business concept competition will receive a full four year tuition scholarship to Rider University.

For more information and to find out how to apply, click here. For further questions, please reach out to Lora Hudicka at lhudicka@rider.edu.

College is expensive, everyone knows that. It's hard to find the right university that checks off all the boxes and for some people, some colleges may be out of their budget.

It's amazing that Rider gives opportunities for high school students to earn a free ride through hard work and great business ideas.

I can't say enough good things about my alma mater. I always have so many things to say about a place I used to call home for so long.