We’ve been suffering through an insane heat wave in our area this past week and every time I step outside I think to myself, can this get any worse?

Apparently, it absolutely can so I will now keep my mouth shut from here on out! If you think you’re super uncomfortable out there right now, wait until you hear about the hottest day to date in the state of New Jersey.

The temperature out there has been into the 90s this week and that feels just awful to all of us, but it’s been much worse in the past in New Jersey. Well into July in our area, we usually see temperatures into the high 80s and low 90s which is perfect for pool and beach days for most of us.

What Was The Highest Recorded Temperature On Record In New Jersey?

However, New Jersey’s hottest day to date is much much worse than your average 90-degree day. According to NJ Spotlight News, the highest recorded temperature in the state of New Jersey was on July 10, 1936.

Data shows that the high on that day in Runyon, New Jersey went up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the highest recorded temperature to date in the state.

This week, we’re going to be seeing temperatures that reach the high 90s but nothing like 110, which is amazing. I don’t think even people who live in New Jersey and are fans of the heat want temperatures to go that high.

I feel like the air conditioning in my house can’t keep up on days in the high 80s, let alone the 100s. Plus, I personally am an air conditioning girl, so that sounds like torture.

Let’s hope that we can keep the heat out there way below these record temperatures during the heat wave!

