Hightstown, the quaint and relatively quiet town in Mercer County, New Jersey, wants to be ready if a filmmaker comes knocking on its proverbial door.

Hightstown applying to be "film ready" town

The town, boasting a lovely main street and downtown area filled with shops and restaurants and only about 6,000 residents, has applied for a certification you've probably never heard of before.

The certification will make the town "film ready."

The news came via Facebook.

The certification would be for the NJ Film Ready Program

The post read, "The Borough of Hightstown is currently in the process of applying for certification under the New Jersey Film Ready Program, an exciting initiative spearheaded by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, that allows NJ towns to be listed in the NJ Film Database as a Film Ready town."

You could see Hightstown as the backdrop in a movie in the future.

The post continued, "We have compiled many public locations around Hightstown to be included in this database. But now we need your help."

Hightstown homeowners and business owners can submit their properties

Here's the deal. If you're a homeowner or business owner in Hightstown you can submit your property to be included in the program and may be picked to be in a film.

All you would need are a few pictures of your place. It's free, by the way. You don't have to pay to be included.

When certified, interested producers and film companies reach out to owners directly

When Hightstown becomes certified and is "film ready" under the NJ Film Ready Program, if and when a producer or film company is interested in using your property in a project, they can contact you directly.

Click here if you want to register. Remember this is for Hightstown residents and business owners only.

