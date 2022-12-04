Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ

This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ.

The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.

There’s always so much energy and every single person in the room is always having a good time. Coming up later this month, Tavern On The Lake in Hightstown, NJ is celebrating Christmas by putting on a Christmas-themed drag show.

This sound like the absolutely perfect way to kick off your Christmas weekend. The show is called their Holiday Slay Ride and I need to be in attendance.

This is all going down on Friday, December 23rd, so it’s the perfect way to kick off the most festive weekend of the year.

The fact that you could be at a festive drag show on Friday night, celebrating Christmas eve and Christmas day on Saturday and Sunday is the perfect Christmas in my opinion! During the show, there are going to be themed games, giveaways, and more.

The restaurant provides free parking and of course, there’s a full bar. The show will be from 8 pm until 11 pm on Friday, December 23rd at Tavern on the Lake in Hightstown.

Tavern on the Lake is located at 101 N Main Street, Hightstown, NJ, 08520. For tickets and info, check out their website here!

