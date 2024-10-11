Watch Joe From 94.5 PST’s Chris & the Crew Compete in the Annual High Heel Race in New Hope, PA

One of our favorite events of the year in ALL of PST Nation is back!

New Hope Celebrates (NHC) just announced that their Annual High Heel Race will return on Sunday, October 27th.

And this year, it's celebrating its 20th anniversary. So it's a big deal!

It'll be held on West Mechanic Street in gorgeous New Hope, PA. In fact, this year's theme is 20 Years Running: Thrills, Chills & Fierce High Heels.

94.5 PST is the presenting media partner of the event, and yes, Joe from Chris & the Crew will be there running again. (Though, we don't know how well he did last year...)

What makes the High Heel Race So Much Fun in New Hope?

The event is always a fan favorite as racers sprint up the hill in their best drag. Oh, yeah, and they're wearing high heels, of course, too.

At the top of the hill the participants decorate a pumpkin then they race downhill to the finish line.

IT's truly unlike anything you've ever seen before.

It's hosted by New Hope's own, Miss Pumpkin:

The festivities start at 3 p.m., with spectacular performances, incredible costumes, and fierce competition.

The event is rain or shine, and it's super popular. So arrive early and enjoy a FULL Day of fun in New Hope.

Wanna compete in this year's race? There's still time to register! You can check out registration details right here.

After the race, head to Havana New Hope for the after party hosted by Miss New Hope Celebrates 2024, Diva Divine and other special guests.