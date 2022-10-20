It's been a tough couple of years for retailers in Center City's shopping areas.

And, now, another popular retail store has announced plans to close its doors just after the holiday season.

H&M, the popular Swedish clothing brand, will close its store at 1530 Chestnut Street. The store is quite large. It's a two-story retailer that has a combined space of approximately 25,000 square feet, The Inquirer reports.

“While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth," a company's spokesperson told us in an email on Thursday afternoon.

This is not H&M's first closure in Center City. In early 2020, they closed their store at 1725 Walnut.

H&M did not provide 94.5 PST with an exact closing date. However, it looks like the store will close on January 4. That info was exclusively reported in an original story published by The Inquirer's Jake Blumgart on Thursday afternoon. Blumgart learned that info from several store employees.

Now the only H&M retail location that will remain open in the city will be inside the Fashion District Mall on East Market Street in Center City.

Earlier this year, the chain announced plans to close approximately 240 stores across the globe. At the time of that report, they operated about 4,800 stores globally.

The company cited continuing problems from the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for their decision to close some stores including restrictions on retailers during the Omicron variant.



