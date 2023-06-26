Hmmm Do You Know How Many Lakes There Are in New Jersey?

I don't think I ever heard the answer to this question, "How many lakes are there in New Jersey?" I know we have some fantastic lakes, but the answer truly surprised me. According to AZ Animals, we have 400 lakes here in the Garden State. I would have thought that number was smaller but it was very surprising we ranked #29 in the nation when it comes to lakes.

AZ Animals went on to say "New Jersey, known as the “Garden State,” boasts a total of 400 lakes that offer breathtaking views and recreational activities. One such lake is Lake Hopatcong, which spans over 4,000 acres and is one of the largest freshwater bodies in the state. It offers swimming, boating, fishing, and even scuba diving opportunities to visitors."

AZ Animals added "Another notable lake (Pictured Above) is Greenwood Lake. It is located on the border between New York and New Jersey and has been a popular destination for water sports enthusiasts since its inception in the early 1900s. With stunning scenery all around, it’s no wonder why these two lakes are just some of many iconic destinations worth visiting when exploring this beautiful state!"

One lake I see everyday (Pictured Above) is Pohatcong Lake in Tuckerton right along Route 9. It is directly across from the Tuckerton Seaport and it's a fun place to visit, especially in the summer months with lots of activities and boats going in and out. These are just a few of our 400 lakes that we have here in New Jersey.

By the way the state with the most lakes in America is Alaska and wait for this, they have 3 million, yes I said million lakes! Okay that just blows my mind. Of those 3 million, only approximately 4,000 are named.

The state with the least lakes in Virginia, with only 2 :(

What's your favorite lake in New Jersey? Post your comments below.

