She's been Philadelphia's most beloved weather forecaster for more than three decades, and soon it will all come to an end.

6abc Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan just announced her plans to depart the station. She shared the news during Thursday evening's 6 pm broadcast of Action News.

Her final broadcast will be Monday, August 31, 2026 during the 6 pm news.

Tynan has been a fixture at the station since joining the network in 1995. For years, 6abc has consistently been the most viewed TV station in the Philadelphia.

Tynan Is A Beloved Meteorologist in Philadelphia

In the hours leading up to the announcement, fans speculated online that it could be her departure, and it was met with sadness from viewers who have loved Tynan for years.

"Honestly I am thrilled about it," she said during Thursday evening's show. "It's the right time for me and for my family." Cecily says she is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

READ MORE: The Real Truth Behind Jamie Apody's Departure from 6abc

The good news for viewers is there will be plenty of time to say goodbye to Cecily at 6abc. She revealed that her last broadcast will be the 6pm broadcast on Monday, August 31.

"From the moment she first walked off the elevator and joined Action News, Cecily has been a trusted voice for viewers, a leader in our newsroom, and one of the most talented broadcasters in Philadelphia," WPVI-TV's General Manager John Morris said on Thursday.

Tynan's departure is the latest in a series of changes at the station (and in the Philadelphia TV market). Back in 2022, legendary anchorman Jim Gardner stepped away from the anchor desk at 6abc after a career that spanned more than four decades. The tenure of 6abc's personalities has been notable for decades.

"Now, instead of forecasting snow, I'm looking forward to spending my winters in Florida water skiing, traveling and having lots of quality time with my husband, Greg; two adult children, Luke and Emma; and three rescue pups, Nala, Shelby and Charlie. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Disney Makes More Cuts to Broadcasting Outlets

Tynan said during Thursday night's announcement that the decision to step back from the weather desk has been in the works for. while.

But the news comes as 6abc's parent company, The Walt Disney Company, continues to cut staff from their media outlets. Reports say that hundreds of jobs have been cut across the company as they continue "a corporate streamlining that began in earnest earlier this year."

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The cuts have hit brands like ESPN, Disney Entertainment Television,according The Hollywood Reporter. It's unclear if Cecily's decision is related to any of those changes at Disney's networks.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST