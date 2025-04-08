PA’s Best “Hole-In-The-Wall” Restaurant is Right in Philadelphia

One thing about me is that I love food. I’m a total foodie through and through and being from the Pennsylvania area is the best.

The Keystone State is home to some of the best food in the entire country, don’t you think?

Between Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City, there are so many amazing restaurants and meals to try.

If you’re looking for the best hole-in-the-wall spot in the entire state of Pennsylvania, you need to try out this one specific spot.

If you’re a cheesesteak lover and have always dreamed of trying one of the best in the state, this is for sure going to have to earn a spot on your food bucket list.

In my opinion, it’s always the tiny little spots that serve up some of the best food.

It doesn’t matter if you’re at a super expensive, 5-star restaurant; sometimes you can get a way better and more memorable meal at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant!

TastingTable has curated a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants throughout the country and you may have even heard of the spot they chose for Pennsylvania.

What Is Pennsylvania’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant?

John’s Roast Pork has been named the best hole-in-the-wall in the entire state.

This spot is located right in Philadelphia, PA and serves up some of the best roast pork sandwiches, cheesesteaks and other sandwiches that you’ll ever taste.

Locals swear by this amazing little stop in the City of Brotherly Love and it’s for sure worth a trip if you haven’t been. John’s Roast Pork is located at 12 Snyder Ave in Philadelphia, PA.

