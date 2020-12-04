Holiday Display Competition in New Hope and Lambertville

There's a local holiday decorating contest going on right now in New Hope and Lambertville, and you get to be a judge, according to The Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce website.

It's the New Hope & Lambertville DIY Holiday Display Competition. It's going on now through Christmas Day, December 25th. Your job is easy. Just grab your family or friends and visit the charming town of Lambertville, then head over the bridge to New Hope and check out all of the festive holiday decorations. My family always takes a drive through that area during the holidays...it's so pretty...certainly good for your Instagram. Lol.

Here's where the competition part comes in...you have to come up with a favorite display and head here to vote. You'll only get one vote per email address.

The local businesses vying for title of Best Holiday Display are:

Owowcow Creamery, 237 N. Union Street, Lambertville

Perch Home & Garden, 53 N. Union Street, Lambertville

A Mano Galleries at the Five & Dime, 42 N. Union St., Lambertville

Red Tulip Gallery Crafts, 19 W. Bridge St., New Hope

Music Mountain Theatre, 1483 Rt 179, Lambertville

Liv & Charlie's...Real Food, 5 N Union St, Lambertville

Lambertville Trading Company, 43 Bridge St., Lambertville

Basil Bandwagon Natural Market, 239 N.Union St. Lambertville

Celt-Iberia Traders Inc., 52 S Main St, New Hope

Melson's Service Center, 295 W Bridge St, New Hope,

Sojourner, 26 Bridge St., Lambertville

Vecere Jewelers, 19 Bridge St., Lambertville

There was a spending limit of $200 for the display.

There are cash prizes up for grabs: First prize is $500. Second prize is $250. Third prize is $125.

For more information, the rules, and to vote, click here.

Put this on your holiday to-do list. It sounds like fun.