This summer really is shaping up to be a fun, eventful one in New Jersey this year!

Grab your family and friends! The Summer Solstice Music Festival is returning to Haddon Township New Jersey on June 24th from 4PM-10PM!

To kick off the official start of summer, the event will take place on Haddon Ave. between Strawbridge Ave and Cooper St.

This is another event the whole family will enjoy, because there's something for everyone! The festival will feature live music performances, food trucks, strolling entertainment, a petting zoo, beer garden, kids zone with a giant fun slide and much more! It's also completely FREE to attend and open to the public.

Since this is the spring/summer that things are starting to get back to "normal", folks are more than ready for this kind of event, so the turn out should be pretty decent. According to the event Facebook page, 4K people are interested in going, and over 240 people are planning to attend.

This is just one more family-friendly outdoor music festival in the area to enjoy in New Jersey this summer. There's also another one happening in nearby Medford NJ on June 12 - the Medford Art Wine & Music Festival with a Wine n' Shine Car Show. Get more information about that one HERE.

