You can now Door Dash, Uber Eats, or Instacart alcohol in New Jersey!

Third-party delivery services like Uber Eats and Door Dash are so convenient when you’re having a busy day, but they just got even better in New Jersey.

Just as of Friday, the state Division of Alcoholic beverage Control, or the ABC, adopted a new rule to allow bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in New Jersey to use third-party delivery services to deliver alcohol, according to nj.com.

This means there’s no need to overbuy alcohol for that barbecue you’re having or have someone stay sober in case you run out. You can now Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grub Hub, or Instacart yourself alcohol from local stores starting this fall.

The best part about this is, that you won’t only have to order from liquor stores, you can order specific drinks from restaurants too! If you’re at home and craving a spicy margarita from your favorite restaurant in town, but don’t have time to go out, you can order it right on your doorstep!

During the height of the pandemic, third-party delivery services were everything and helped a lot of families get their meals and groceries.

The only thing we weren’t able to purchase in New Jersey was some booze to go with your plethora of grocery items. In order for delivery services to distribute cocktails to go or liquor stores to send alcohol or people’s homes, the delivery companies will have to apply for a permit.

The applications for alcohol distribution permits will be available starting on October 1st of this year, according to cbsnews.com. This is a step in the right direction, New Jersey!

