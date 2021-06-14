Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry Wants Your Garden Extras

The Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry is asking the community to please donate all the extra veggies grown in gardens this summer, according to the group's Facebook page.

This is such a great idea. Instead of your excess, fresh produce going to waste, the Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry will gladly take it to help feed those in need right here in our area. Unfortunately, the number of those in need of food has grown quite a bit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can drop off your extra harvest on Tuesday evenings and Wednesday mornings at the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Administration Building, 425 South Main Street in Pennington.

Volunteers will put a cooler out for you to put your donations in on Tuesday. When you arrive at the building, looking for it, near the big Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry sign.

My parents always planted a garden when I was growing up, and we could have opened our own farm stand with all the produce it produced. Lol. We grew so much more than we could eat...lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, and scads of tomatoes. M mom would make homemade spaghetti sauce, give tomatoes to all of our neighbors, and we still had tons.

The same thing happens in my neighborhood today. Everyone is offered part of the bounty, and there's still more than enough to go around.

So, please don't discard your extras, donate them. Click here for more information.

Your fresh produce donations will be added to the donations from Howell Living Farm, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, and the food purchased at the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market.

Thank you for your help.

