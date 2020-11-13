Newtown Restaurants Teams Up With No Kid Hungry For Thanksgiving

This is the season when everyone is hoping no one goes without having a nice warm Thanksgiving dinner. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is one of those places that are trying to do whatever it takes to make sure everyone is taken care of this holiday season.

According to Bucks Local News, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant partnered with No Kid Hungry to feed those that are in need this Thanksgiving. We learned that the Thanksgiving charitable promotion gives Iron Hill customers the choice to purchase a pie for $5. For every pie sold Iron Hill will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry.

It was also stated on Bucks Local News that the donations will be used "to ensure every child gets the nutritious food they need, every day." The donations will be taken now until November 25th.

Iron Hill CEO, Kim Boerema, told Bucks Local News that they were extremely passionate about helping to end kids' hunger. They said that knowing that "$1 donated can provide up to 10 meals to children" motivated them to be a part of making a difference.

Boerema also told Bucks County Local news that during these unprecedented times it is only right to help those that are in need during the holiday season. "We are thrilled to partner with a cause that aligns so well with our beliefs and values.” said the CEO of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant.

Bucks Local News stated that the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving Meal Kit and suggest you place your orders asap.