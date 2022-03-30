Hot off THE SLAP at the Oscars, Chris Rock is in Atlantic City This Weekend

Even though not a lot of people saw it live - because Academy Award viewership was at an all-time low - Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars has certainly been the most viewed piece of video on the internet this week.



Now, the comedian Chris Rock is heading to Atlantic City for the weekend!

Chris Rock is slated to do two shows at the Borgata Events Center this Saturday night.

The 57-year old comedian got his big boost as a member of the Saturday Night Live cast. In addition to his stand-up career, he's been in a number of movies and has even developed, written, and starred in his own TV show, "Everybody Hates Chris."

At last check, both shows at Borgata are sold out.

I checked StubHub, a ticket reseller, early this morning and found some tickets, but they're not cheap.

Borgata describes Chris Rock's appearance with this note: "One of the most well-known comedians in the business, Chris Rock is making his way to Borgata's Event Center! Chris Rock was voted fifth on Comedy Central's list of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time."

I wonder if there will be a pre-show announcement warning audience members of climbing up on stage and assaulting the comedian during the show?

Honestly, Borgata brings in big stars, and this week there's none bigger than comedian Chris Rock!

