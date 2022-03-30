Friendly Reminder, St. Patrick’s Day Parade is This Weekend in Seaside Heights, NJ

The Annual Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade is "finally" on for this weekend, pull out your green, again.

The parade was postponed due to inclement weather the weekend of the parade and this weekend looks pretty nice.

When is the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights, NJ?

It's Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 with the parade kicking off at 12:00 pm.

We've already missed two years of this fabulous parade because of the pandemic. It's time to get out and be with the community and celebrate "the green" even if it's in April, we deserve this.

The Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is like the unofficial kick-off of spring here at the Shore. I know I am ready for enjoying the seasons and being out and about in Ocean County.

The parade kicks off at noon and the parade route is the Boulevard in Seaside Heights. Pretty much anywhere you sit along the Boulevard you'll have a good seat to the parade. We can not wait, this year is going to be better than ever. Thank goodness it is rescheduled and this Saturday we will all be celebrating.

**WE WILL BE HAVING OUR BREAKFAST WITH SHAWN AND SUE AT KLEE'S BAR & GRILL on the Boulevard on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, IF YOU WON TICKETS WITH US, the breakfast is still on. Beginning at 9 am at Klee's Bar & Grill. The breakfast is from 9 am - 11 am before the parade begins.**

We can't wait to see you on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022.

