Check your tickets. A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a grocery store in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

It was Foley's Family Market on Whitehorse Mercerville Road that sold the winning Powerball ticket. There were three tickets that matched four out of the five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday's drawing (March 26th)...the one from Foley's, another from the Shop Rite on Route 70 in Marlton, and the third at a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken.

Each of the three winning tickets was worth $50,000. Geez. What would you do with all that money. Pay bills? Go on vacation? Help your family? Have some fun? All of the above?

The winning numbers were 2,10,50,59, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 6. The Power Play was 3X.

I play the lottery for my dad often, but, Powerball is the one game he doesn't play, so I know we're not the winners. He enjoys Pick 3, Pick 4, Mega Millions, and Jersey Cash 5....oh, and scratch off tickets too. One of these days he's going to win big. Lol.

Congratulations to the winner.

I wonder if it's a 94.5 PST listener. Hmmmm. Let us know if it's you.

