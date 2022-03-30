Massive Fire Burning at Levittown Lanes in Levittown, PA

Massive Fire Burning at Levittown Lanes in Levittown, PA

6 ABC Chopper Footage

A massive fire is underway at a bowling alley in Levittown, PA this morning. The fire was first reported around 5:15 am, and overhead images from both NBC10 and 6 ABC’s TV choppers show the inferno is still raging as of 6 am Wednesday.

The fire has been reported at Levittown Lanes, which is located on New Falls Road. It appears as if part of the roof collapsed, and 6 ABC is reporting that the fire has spread to some neighboring properties. 

It's unclear if there were any injuries reported in the blaze, which has reached three alarms, according to NBC10. 

Smoke can be seen for miles in the sky this morning. NBC10's reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle says the smoke can be seen as far away as the Academy Road exit in Northeast Philly off of I-95.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon. 

